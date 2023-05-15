China sentences US citizen for spying

ALBAWABA - Chinese court sentenced an American citizen to life on Monday on spying charges.

The 78-year-old U.S. citizen was given a life-term sentence by the Intermediate People’s Court in the eastern city of Suzhou, according to a statement released by the court.

In a statement, the court said that John Shing-Wan Leung, born in 1945, is a Hong Kong permanent resident. The U.S. citizen was found guilty of espionage.

It added: "Liang Chengyun was suspected of engaging in espionage, according to the relevant provisions of the "Criminal Law of the People's Republic of China" and "Criminal Procedure Law of the People's Republic of China"."

The U.S. citizen was first taken into court on April 15, 2021, and after trial, he was found guilty of charges of spying. The court also deprived him of his political rights for life and confiscated personal property of RMB 500,000 ($71,936).