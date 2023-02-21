China to US: Stop 'fueling' fire in Ukraine

  1. Home
ALBAWABA - Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Tuesday that China is "deeply worried" that the Russian-Ukrainian conflict could spiral out of control.

The minister rebuked the United States, saying Beijing rejected Washington's criticism of its cordial ties with Moscow.

In an implicit reference to the United States, he urged unidentified nations to stop "adding fuel to the fire" in the conflict in Ukraine.

At a forum hosted by the Chinese foreign ministry, Beijing's top diplomat said: "China is deeply worried that the Ukraine conflict will continue to escalate, or even spiral out of control."

In remarks that seemed to be directed at the United States, he said: "We urge certain countries to immediately stop fueling the fire," adding that they must "stop hyping up 'today Ukraine, tomorrow Taiwan."

On Tuesday, China also published a paper on the Global Security Initiative (GSI),  a leading security initiative backed by Chinese President Xi Jinping. It upholds the idea of "indivisible security," which is supported by Moscow.

