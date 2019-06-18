China Warns Against a Deadly 'Pandora’s Box' in The Mideast

China's foreign minister warned on Tuesday against the opening of a "Pandora’s Box" in the Middle East, calling on all to show restraint, according to a press release from the country's foreign ministry.

Speaking at a joint press conference after receiving his Syrian counterpart Walid Muallem in Beijing to discuss issues in the region as well as the Iran nuclear deal, Wang Yi expressed concern and called on all actors to ease tensions and not let disputes enter a vicious cycle and slip into conflict.





Referring to the Iranian nuclear issue, Wang stressed that the decision of the UN Security Council should be strictly implemented, and that this would be the only realistic and effective way to resolution.

He underlined China’s unwavering stance on the 2015 agreement, saying it would continue to cooperate with all parties to make progress on the transformation of one of Tehran's heavy water reactor, used in nuclear research.

