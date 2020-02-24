China's Coronavirus Deaths Sore to 2,594

The death toll in China from the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 2,594, the country’s National Health Commission said Monday.

The commission said 150 people have died in the past 24 hours while 409 new cases were detected by health authorities, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to more than 77,000.

Around 97,000 people are currently under medical care, while the number of discharged patients totals around 25,000.

Outside mainland China, there are 74 registered cases in Hong Kong and 10 others in Macau.

The coronavirus has spread to more than 25 other countries including the U.S., the U.K., Singapore, France, Russia, Spain and India.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak an international health emergency.

