China's Heavy Floods Displace 2 Million

More than 2 million people have been displaced in southern China following heavy flooding that has incurred more than $560 million in damages, according to Chinese authorities.

Chinese state-owned news agency Xinhua and China Central Television reported Wednesday the floods led to the destruction of more than 1,300 homes and displaced 2.6 million people.

Provinces affected include Guangdong, Guizhou, Fujian and Jiangxi, in addition to the Guangxi Shuang Autonomous Region. The region is close to Guangdong province and borders Vietnam. It is home to China's minority groups.

A total of 2.627 million people were displaced, and 228,000 people were evacuated as of Tuesday, 2 p.m., CCTV reported.

Homes affected by heavy rains collapsed and crops were damaged on 146,000 hectares of land.



Chinese news service Beijing News reported downpours began to affect the region on June 2. Nine people have died and five people had gone missing by Monday, according to the report.

In Guangdong Province, 13 rivers flooded several villages. In Shenzhen, a city across the border from Hong Kong, a woman was reportedly injured in a lightning strike on Saturday.

Tourists were reportedly stranded at Gupo Mountain National Forest Park in Hezhou City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, but were "safely rescued," according to Chinese state media. More than 1 million people have been affected in the region, according to Xinhua.

Changsha, a city in Hunan Province, issued its first heavy rain warning of the year. A total of 138.2 mm of rain poured into the city for about 4 hours, according to reports.

China's meteorological agency said more rains are expected in the midstream and downstream parts of the Yangtze River.

