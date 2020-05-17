Chinese Ambassador to Israel, Du Wei, Found Dead in His Home

The Chinese Ambassador to Israel Du Wei was found dead in his Hertzliya home on Sunday morning, several Israeli media sources reported.
A Foreign Affairs Ministry official later confirmed the report. Police are currently in his home and investigating.
The 57-year-old ambassador had written an article for The Jerusalem Post a few days prior to his death about the resilience of the Chinese and Israeli people alike.
