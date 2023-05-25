Chinese hackers target U.S. infrastructure

ALBAWABA - Chinese hacker group carries out a wide range of cyber attacks against critical infrastructure institutions in the United States, ranging from telecommunications to transportation. China's foreign ministry claimed on Thursday that the reports were the result of a US-led disinformation campaign.

To identify breaches, the US National Security Agency (NSA) stated it was collaborating with partners such as Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and the United Kingdom, as well as the US Federal Bureau of Investigation. all partners have warned that they may be attacked by the Chinese hacker group as well.

🚨 Chinese cyberattack "targets US critical infrastructure" in ongoing hack.



Microsoft & the NSA released statements about Volt Typhoon, a 🇨🇳 state-sponsored actor with the ability to:



"Disrupt critical communications infrastructure between the US & Asia during future crises." pic.twitter.com/d3NzNARZNO — Ian Ellis (@ianellisjones) May 25, 2023

According to France24, Deputy Director of Information at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Mao Ning said that "Relevant reports from Western agencies have no proof,"

Experts at Microsoft MSFT.O said that they believe in the group's ability to develop capabilities to disrupt U.S. relations with friendly countries.

This attack also had Guam, a U.S. island territory in Micronesia, on its targets list. Its strategic location hosts important US military bases for Asia-Pacific conflict readiness. It also serves as a crucial communications hub, connecting Asia, Australia, and the United States through multiple submarine cables.

In a joint statement with NSA, Paul Chichester, head of the UK's National Cyber Security Centre, said that "It is vital that operators of critical national infrastructure take action to prevent attackers hiding on their systems,"