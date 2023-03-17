Chinese president to visit Russia next week

  1. Home
Published March 17th, 2023 - 02:50 GMT
Chinese President
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose for a photograph during their meeting in Beijing, on February 4, 2022. (Photo by Alexei Druzhinin / SPUTNIK / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Chinese President Xi Jinping is visiting Moscow next week to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Jinping is holding the first-ever trip to Russia since the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. The Chinese leader's visit to Moscow will take place from Monday to Wednesday.

The announcement of the Chinese president's trip to Moscow was confirmed on Friday by statements from both Beijing and the Kremlin.

The Kremlin clarified that the two leaders will discuss "topical issues of further development of comprehensive partnership relations and strategic cooperation between Russia and China."

Russian continued to say that multiple "important bilateral documents" will be agreed upon during Xi and Putin meeting in Moscow, CNN reported.

