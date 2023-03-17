Chinese president to visit Russia next week

ALBAWABA - Chinese President Xi Jinping is visiting Moscow next week to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Jinping is holding the first-ever trip to Russia since the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. The Chinese leader's visit to Moscow will take place from Monday to Wednesday.

JUST IN - Putin, Xi to sign a declaration on entering "a new era" of relations between Russia and China, the Kremlin says. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 17, 2023

The announcement of the Chinese president's trip to Moscow was confirmed on Friday by statements from both Beijing and the Kremlin.

The Kremlin clarified that the two leaders will discuss "topical issues of further development of comprehensive partnership relations and strategic cooperation between Russia and China."

Russian continued to say that multiple "important bilateral documents" will be agreed upon during Xi and Putin meeting in Moscow, CNN reported.