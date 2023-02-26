Chinese warplane pursues airborne US aircraft

ALBAWBA - A Chinese J-11 fighter jet, armed with air-to-air missiles, appeared in the rear of an American P-8 patrol aircraft. First, it flew overhead, then settled 150 feet from the wing of the U.S. Navy plane, which was carrying a CNN crew, in the South China Sea, CNN reported.

مواجهة قريبة في الجو.. شاهد لحظة اعتراض مقاتلة صينية مسلحة بصواريخ جو- جو طائرة استطلاع أمريكية كانت تحمل على متنها طاقم شبكة CNNhttps://t.co/Nxn7crlF6F — CNN بالعربية (@cnnarabic) February 26, 2023

The video shows moment Chinese fighter armed missiles intercepts US aircraft.

No other details were immediately available.