Cholera's Spread in Syria Sends Alarm Bells Ringing

ALBAWABA - Cholera continues to spread in Syria as carried by news websites and the social media. The disease has been in the news since last months with comments spreading rapidly about the disease. This is the first comment:

As a result of the harsh economic sanctions on Syria, Cholera is now rapidly spreading in various cities! Syria was one of the healthiest places on earth before the regime change war 11 years ago according to the WHO! — Fares Shehabi فارس الشهابي (@ShehabiFares) October 2, 2022

Cholera is spreading in the country rapidly according to the United Nations who are carefully monitoring the situation but have already said the spread would be very high.

UN update on the cholera situation in Syria notes that suspected cases were found in nine out of fourteen governorates by September 23, two weeks after the initial report of an outbreak. https://t.co/YDG5l29DBe — Aron Lund (@aronlund) October 1, 2022

There are lots for reasons for the spread of the disease. Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011 with killings, infrastructure ruins and millions and millions of people displaced both, internally, inside the country and outside it. A view as to the latest outbreak.

The World Health Organization has said: "The source of infection could be linked to people drinking water from untreated sources," or "food contamination due to irrigating plants with contaminated water," according to AFP.

🟤#Cholera outbreak in #Syria kills 55



📌The International Rescue Committee said that the outbreak has been caused by private companies selling untreated water from the #Euphrates Riverhttps://t.co/K2uwvAAbua — +GercekNews (@newsgercek) October 1, 2022

The crisis started in the northern Syria and seen to be spreading to the rest of the country, staring in late August and early September through such cities as Aleppo, Deir-ez-Zor, Ar-Raqqa and Al Hasakeh. It started as an outbreak but the UN, working with the Syrian Ministry of Health, today are providing alarming numbers.

The latest update of #cholera #outbreak in #northernwest #Syria, developed by #EWARN unit at Assistance Coordination Unit - وحدة تنسيق الدعم pic.twitter.com/1PrmMEZeN3 — منصة الموارد المائية السورية - SWRP (@SWRPSY) October 1, 2022

As of 20 September, the number of confirmed cholera cases has reached 253,180 in Aleppo, 25 in Hassakeh, 29 in Deir-Ez-Zor, 13 in Lattakia, two in Damascus, and four in Homs. The Syrian MoH also announced the death of 23 people due to this outbreak: 20 in Aleppo, two in Deir-Ez-Zor, and one in Hassakeh, the OCHA (The UN Humanitarian Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affirs) states.

There is clearly a shortage of clean water that is not safe and this maybe the cause of the cholera outbreak. This maybe the main reason for the spread of the disease.

#Syria's clean water shortage and limited healthcare spread worries about a new #cholera outbreak.



Communities in the rebel-held northwest are bracing for impact.@newhumanitarian w/ the latest ⏬https://t.co/YUPHyAVZLk — InterAction (@InterActionOrg) October 1, 2022

This outbreak is an indicator of severe shortages of water throughout Syria. Access to safe drinking water is a huge challenge in the conflict-affected country. There is now 40% less drinking water than before the conflict began over a decade ago. Water scarcity is being further compounded by climate change, the OCHA report states.

Other international organizations are sounding the alarm bells with how do you stop the disease with appeals for donations.

More than 1.8 million of the residents of northwest Syria live in crowded camps that lack an adequate WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) system and access to health care. (Syrian northwest NGO Forum)



Cholera can be fatal, but it can also be treated. pic.twitter.com/dUnucaptdn — Hand in Hand for Aid and Development (@hihfaduk) October 1, 2022

Many are worried the disease may spread to other neighbouring countries surrounding Syria including Jordan, Lebanon, possibly Turkey and Iraq where there are reports of cholera tipping into these states.

🟣🅺🆂🅷🅺🅻🟣



🟣 *The United Nations: The return of the cholera epidemic in a number of countries - including Syria - is a dangerous indicator that may lead to its spread outside these countries, — kashkoul (@Ali44059492) September 29, 2022

However Jordan's ex-Health Minister Dr. Saad Al-Kharabsheh sought to downplay its threat to this country.