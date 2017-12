An Iraqi receives the Eucharist during a Christmas mass at the Saint Paul’s church on December 24, 2017 in the country’s second city Mosul. (Ahmad MUWAFAQ / AFP)

Christian worshipers in Iraq’s northern city of Mosul celebrated their first Mass on Sunday since ISIS overran the city in 2014.

The Mass was held at the Church of St. Paul in eastern Mosul, said pastor Saad Saliwah.

“Our church bells rang for the first time in more than three years since Daesh (ISIS) captured the city,” he said.

The Mass was attended by the patriarch of Iraq’s Chaldean Catholic Church, Patriarch Louis Raphael Sako, and a host of religious and military figures.

In 2014, ISIS militants swept through vast swathes of territory in northern and western Iraq, including Mosul, which they declared as the capital of their self-proclaimed caliphate.

Thousands of Christians fled their homes in Mosul after the city fell to the terrorist group.

In August, Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi announced the expulsion of Daesh from Mosul after a nine-month military campaign.

This article has been adapted from its original source.