  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Church Fire in Egypt Kills One Injures Dozens

Church Fire in Egypt Kills One, Injures Dozens

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published August 14th, 2022 - 09:58 GMT
health ministry

At least one person was killed and a dozen others were injured in a fire that broke in a Church in Egypt, Health Ministry reported on Sunday.

The fire broke at Abu Sefein Monastery church in Imbabah northern Giza province. Medical teams and firefighters have rushed to the incident to combat the fire and move the injured people to hospitals.

According to the Egyptian Health Ministry, at least 55 people were taken to hospitals saying that the deaths number might increase.

The cause of the fire is yet to be identified as an investigation was launched into the deadly blaze.

Tags:FireGizaEgyptChurch

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...