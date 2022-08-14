Church Fire in Egypt Kills One, Injures Dozens

At least one person was killed and a dozen others were injured in a fire that broke in a Church in Egypt, Health Ministry reported on Sunday.

The fire broke at Abu Sefein Monastery church in Imbabah northern Giza province. Medical teams and firefighters have rushed to the incident to combat the fire and move the injured people to hospitals.

#عاجل

وزارة الصحة المصرية: نقل 55 حالة للمستشفيات بحادث حريق كنيسة أبوسيفين في محافظة الجيزة ويجري حصر الوفيات — عاجل - قناة الحرّة (@alhurra) August 14, 2022

According to the Egyptian Health Ministry, at least 55 people were taken to hospitals saying that the deaths number might increase.

The cause of the fire is yet to be identified as an investigation was launched into the deadly blaze.