Civilian Homes Bombed: Yemeni War Centers on The Taiz Residential Area

Yemen’s Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Muammar Al-Eryani, condemned on Saturday the Houthi militia’s bombing of civilian homes in north Taiz, state news agency SABA.

The Houthi militia bombed the residential neighborhood in Al-Rawda district with a number of artillery shells, killing a child, Muhammad Hazbar, and wounding four others, including his sister, who is in intensive care, according to Eryani.

The minister called on the international community, the United Nations and its special envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, and human rights organizations to condemn this attack.

Earlier on Saturday the Yemeni Foreign Minister said his country was “suffering from the rebellion of a racist group that doesn’t believe in dialogue,” in reference to the Houthis.

The UN reports that 16 million people in Yemen are vulnerable to famine this year.



That is more than HALF of that nation's population (29 million). #Yemen — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) February 20, 2021

The group “does not believe in dialogue and solving disputes, but it has chosen violence and war to impose its will upon the people of Yemen,” Ahmed Bin Mubarak said during his address at a model UN conference in the eastern city of Mukalla.

Mubarak said the militia had drafted students to frontlines instead of schools, and was working to change school textbooks to “lay the landmines of death and extremism in the minds of young generations instead of dialogue and peace.”



Meanwhile, elsewhere in Yemen, the Governor of Aden, Ahmed Lamlas, discussed with the Director General of the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen in Aden, Eng. Ahmed Madkhali, the progress of projects implemented by the Saudi program.

A number of projects were reviewed during the meeting, including work on Aden International Airport that was attacked in late December last year that saw at least 22 killed.

Houthis are sending heavy reinforcements to Marib. #Yemen https://t.co/Q98RrFCP9w — Nadwa Dawsari (@Ndawsari) February 20, 2021

Earlier this month a UN plane landed at the Aden International Airport carrying senior international experts to investigate the missile attack on the airport.

