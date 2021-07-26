  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Clashes Between Kais Saied's Supporters, Opponents in Front of The Tunisian Parliament

Clashes Between Kais Saied's Supporters, Opponents in Front of The Tunisian Parliament

Published July 26th, 2021 - 07:47 GMT
clashes erupted between the supporters and the opponents of the Tunisian president Kais Saied
Supporters of Tunisian President Kais Saied chant slogans denouncing Assembly (parliament) speaker and Islamist Annahda party leader Rached Ghannouchi in front of the Parliament which was cordoned-off in the capital Tunis on July 26, 2021, following a move by the President to suspend the country's parliament and dismiss the Prime Minister. FETHI BELAID / AFP
Highlights
Kais saied decided to dissolve the parliament after a meeting with the military leaders Sunday.

Local media sources reported clashes between the supporters and the opponents of the Tunisian president Kais Saied following his latest decisions to dissolve the parliament and the sacking of the Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi.

Also ReadTunisian President Suspends Parliament, Dismisses Prime MinisterTunisian President Suspends Parliament, Dismisses Prime Minister

Parliamentary speaker Rached Ghannouchi demonstrated in his car during the night in front of the Tunisian parliament to protest the president's decision. 

Kais Saied held a meeting with military officials and announced the dismissal of Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi as well as suspending parliament for 30 days.

The president's decision came after violent protests in several cities in Tunisia.


Following Saied's decision, people went to the streets to celebrate the suspension by waving national flags and fireworks. While others slammed the move, claiming it is against the law. 

Furthermore, ex-president Moncef Marzouki opposed Kais Saied's latest move as a "full-fledged coup and violation of the constitution and law."

Tags:Kais SaiedTunisiaParliament

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...