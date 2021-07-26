Clashes Between Kais Saied's Supporters, Opponents in Front of The Tunisian Parliament

Local media sources reported clashes between the supporters and the opponents of the Tunisian president Kais Saied following his latest decisions to dissolve the parliament and the sacking of the Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi.

Parliamentary speaker Rached Ghannouchi demonstrated in his car during the night in front of the Tunisian parliament to protest the president's decision.

Kais Saied held a meeting with military officials and announced the dismissal of Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi as well as suspending parliament for 30 days.

The president's decision came after violent protests in several cities in Tunisia.



Following Saied's decision, people went to the streets to celebrate the suspension by waving national flags and fireworks. While others slammed the move, claiming it is against the law.

Furthermore, ex-president Moncef Marzouki opposed Kais Saied's latest move as a "full-fledged coup and violation of the constitution and law."