Clashes continue in Sudan despite truce calls

ALBAWABA - Heavy gunfire and explosions continued in Sudan despite world leaders' calls for an immediate ceasefire during Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of Ramadan.

According to sources, clashes between the Sudanese military forces and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) remained despite appeals by world powers for a truce.

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

قيادة قوات الدعم السريع

بيان هام

21-4-2023

بناءًا على تفاهمات دولية واقليمية ومحلية وافقنا على هدنة انسانية لمدة 72 ساعة تبدأ اعتبارًا من الساعة السادسة من صباح اليوم .

RSF announced in a statement on Friday that it agreed on a 72-hours ceasefire deal that started at 6 a.m. local time (GMT+2).

"We note that the truce coincides with the blessed Eid Al-Fitr and to open humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens and give them the opportunity to greet their families," the statement read.

The RSF also shared condolences to people who died during the latest violence in the country and added that the forces had no choice but to confront the "coup" of the leadership of the armed forces.

The fighting in Sudan must stop immediately.



I appeal for a #EidAlFitr ceasefire for at least 3 days, to allow civilians trapped in conflict zones to escape & seek medical treatment, food & other supplies.



This must be the first step in paving the way for a permanent ceasefire. pic.twitter.com/y4hDMOGLtU — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 20, 2023

At least 300 people were killed and thousands injured in the latest fighting in Sudan which started on April 15 between the Sudanese army forces led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF which is led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, generally referred to as Hemedti.

Furthermore, Sudan’s top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said during a speech to mark the start of Eid al-Fitr that the military is still committed to a transition to civilian rule.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres appealed to warring forces in Sudan for a truce during Eid al-Fitr. He said: "This must be the first step in paving the way for a permanent ceasefire."