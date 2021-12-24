Clashes Intensify Between Israeli Forces, Palestinians in Burqa Village

Some 25 Palestinians were injured as Israeli forces enforced the closure of Burqa village, north of Nablus city, on Thursday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local and medical sources said that five Palestinians sustained gunshot injuries and 18 others, including journalists, suffocated from tear gas as Israeli forces attacked the residents of the northern West Bank village of Burqa protesting the closure of their village.

All of the injuries were treated at the scene.

This morning, Israeli forces sealed off the village entrances with earth mounds, disconnecting it from Jenin and Nablus cities purportedly to secure a settler rally on the nearby by-pass road.

Israeli severely restricts Palestinians’ freedom of movement through a complex combination of approximately 100 fixed checkpoints, flying checkpoints, settler-only roads and various other physical obstructions.



This article has been adapted from its original source.