  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Clashes Intensify Between Israeli Forces, Palestinians in Burqa Village

Clashes Intensify Between Israeli Forces, Palestinians in Burqa Village

Published December 24th, 2021 - 06:38 GMT
Israeli forces attack Palestinians
Israeli border guards block the entrance to the Palestinian village of al-Lubban al-Sharqiya, south of Nablus city in the occupied West Bank, during a demonstration by settlers on December 14, 2021. (Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP)
Highlights
Israeli army attacked also journalists in the town of Burqa.

Some 25 Palestinians were injured as Israeli forces enforced the closure of Burqa village, north of Nablus city, on Thursday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Also ReadSheikh Jarrah's Families Face Their Israeli Tormentors Sheikh Jarrah's Families Face Their Israeli Tormentors

Local and medical sources said that five Palestinians sustained gunshot injuries and 18 others, including journalists, suffocated from tear gas as Israeli forces attacked the residents of the northern West Bank village of Burqa protesting the closure of their village.

All of the injuries were treated at the scene.

This morning, Israeli forces sealed off the village entrances with earth mounds, disconnecting it from Jenin and Nablus cities purportedly to secure a settler rally on the nearby by-pass road.

Israeli severely restricts Palestinians’ freedom of movement through a complex combination of approximately 100 fixed checkpoints, flying checkpoints, settler-only roads and various other physical obstructions.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:NablusPalestineIsraelIsraeli forcesJournalistsJournalistBurqa village

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...