Clashes resume in Lebanon's Ain al-Hilweh camp

Published August 1st, 2023 - 12:07 GMT
Ain al-Hilweh

ALBAWABA - Fresh clashes have erupted again in the Ain al-Hilweh camp in Lebanon.

The camp, located near the southern port city of Sidon, is known to host Palestinian refugees.

On Monday, at least 12 people were reported injured in the 3-day clashes in Ain al-Hilweh camp in Lebanon. The total number of deaths has reached 9.

Palestinian officials revealed that the violence started in the Ain al-Hilweh camp when an unidentified gunman attempted to kill Islamist militant Mahmoud Khalil, but instead, his companion was killed in the attack.

Clashes resulted in the death of Palestinian military general Abu Ashraf al Armoushi from the Fatah group along with three escorts while they were walking through a car park, as reported by another Palestinian official.

