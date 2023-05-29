Clashes in Sudan amidst last day of ceasefire

ALBAWABA - Residents in Sudan reported hearing intense and continuous clashes in parts of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, on Monday, just hours before the ceasefire agreement was set to expire.

The ceasefire had provided some respite in the ongoing conflict for the past six weeks, although it had only allowed limited access to humanitarian aid.

Heavy and sustained clashes could be heard in parts of Sudan's capital, residents said, hours before the expiry of a shaky ceasefire deal that had brought some respite from a six-week-old conflict.https://t.co/lNmYYvnFdN — News24 (@News24) May 29, 2023

The clashes have been ongoing since Sunday and continue to occur in the south and west of Omdurman, one of the three adjacent cities that form the Khartoum state.

Residents in the southern part of Khartoum on the other side of the Nile River also reported clashes that occurred late on Sunday evening.

The 'power clashes' between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces erupted on April 15th, resulting in hundreds of casualties and the displacement of nearly 1.4 million people from their homes.

Both sides have indicated their consideration to extend the one-week ceasefire agreement brokered by Saudi Arabia and the United States, aiming to facilitate the distribution of humanitarian aid. The ceasefire is scheduled to expire at 9:45 PM Monday.

Heavy clashes in Sudan's capital as truce set to expire https://t.co/SIMBuaVZHy pic.twitter.com/jhcVLCmdg3 — Reuters (@Reuters) May 29, 2023

Sudan, Saudi Arabia and the United States expressed that both the army and the Rapid Support Forces have repeatedly violated the ceasefire, hindering the delivery of humanitarian aid and the restoration of essential services.