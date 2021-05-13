Compared with NATO Allies, U.S. Troops Were Less Likely to be Killed in Afghanistan

British and Canadian troops were more than twice as likely to be killed in Afghanistan compared to U.S. allies, a new study shows. During the nearly two-decade-long war following the 11 September 2001 attacks, the UK also gave more financial support to Afghanistan as a percentage of GDP. Brown University’s The Costs of War research centre has analysed the human and financial impact on allied countries in Afghanistan and Iraq. “The United States’ allies in the post-9/11

