  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Computer Glitch Brings Geneva Airport to a Standstill

Geneva Airport Working Again After Computer Stoppage

Published June 15th, 2022 - 05:29 GMT
News

ALBAWABA - Geneva Airport in Switzerland is working again after stopping for a while due to a computer glitch which resulted in the suspension of all flights.

Hours after the computer glitch closed down Switzerland's airspace, Wednesday morning and forced to suspend all scheduled flights, Geneva Airport shared a tweet saying flights and work are gradually resuming.


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...