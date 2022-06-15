Geneva Airport Working Again After Computer Stoppage

ALBAWABA - Geneva Airport in Switzerland is working again after stopping for a while due to a computer glitch which resulted in the suspension of all flights.
Urgent: #Geneva airport says computer failure grounds all flights#AFP#Sharjah24— الشارقة24 (@sharjah24) June 15, 2022
Hours after the computer glitch closed down Switzerland's airspace, Wednesday morning and forced to suspend all scheduled flights, Geneva Airport shared a tweet saying flights and work are gradually resuming.
