Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's Father Dies From Covid-19

US Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has announced that his father passed away at the age of 67, reportedly due to novel coronavirus complications.

"It is with tremendous sadness and pain to say goodbye to my father, Nur Omar Mohamed," Omar shared her loss in a Twitter message late Monday. "No words can describe what he meant to me and all who knew and loved him."

The US is the country hardest-hit by the pandemic with more than 2.11 million cases and over 116,100 fatalities, according to a running tally of Johns Hopkins University. In all, over 576,300 recoveries recorded.



After emerging last December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the virus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

There are more than 8.04 million confirmed infections globally and an excess of 437,100 deaths, with over 3.88 million recoveries.

This article has been adapted from its original source.