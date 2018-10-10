Contrary to Rumors NGOs Still Operate in Egypt

Ministry of Solidarity denies social media rumors regarding the suspension of several foreign non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in Egypt. (AFP/ File)

The Ministry of Solidarity issued a statement on Wednesday denying social media rumors regarding the suspension of several foreign non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in Egypt, asserting that they are still working without restriction.

The ministry said that the government is keen on cooperating with foreign NGOs through the implementation of several projects in Egypt. The ministry noted that number of the foreign NGOs operating in Egypt is currently up to 90, with some of them having been founded since 1950 and 1956.

It clarified that the government gives foreign NGOs a three-to-five year work license, which is renewable.

