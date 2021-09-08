Controversial Iron Lady Sanae Takaichi Vows to Become Japan's Next Premier

ALBAWABA – Sanae Takaichi wants to become Japan’s first prime minister, news that is all over the social media.

She at 60 years-old is already set to contest the leadership race for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on 29 September.

Who is Sanae Takaichi? She's running to lead Japan's ruling party, said to have Shinzo Abe's support.

- studied business math at college

- drummer, heavy metal fan, biker

- ex-TV personality, divorcee

- very sharp, strong memory

- security hawkhttps://t.co/ZRd90NGNQ5 — Mitsuru Obe (@mit_obe) September 8, 2021

Prime Minister Yoshida Suga announced last week he would be stepping down as leaving the Japanese political arena widely open. She has lots of ambition, wants to strengthen Japan's military capabilities and wants to become Tokyo's next "Iron Lady"

Takaichi is a conservative and held two cabinet portfolios – communications and internal affairs - under Shinzo Abe who lead the party and long-served as Japan’s prime minister.