Coronavirus Cases in Lebanon Stand at 438 With 10 Deaths

Lebanon’s total number of coronavirus infections rose to 438 Sunday, as 26 new cases were confirmed by the Health Ministry.

The ministry also confirmed two more deaths resulting from the disease. One patient died at St. George Hospital and the second at Hotel Dieu Hospital. Ten patients have now died since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed Feb. 21.

Dr. Salim Adib, professor in AUB’s epidemiology and population health department told The Daily Star that although the number of new cases being recorded each day is still fluctuating, he is optimistic.



"In terms of total cases, there is still no deflection. However, severe cases needing hospital care are not increasing. Recovery is sustained. I am positive about the evolution," Adib said.

Three private hospitals in Zgharta announced Sunday their readiness to receive coronavirus patients. The Centre Hospitalier Du Nord and the Hospital Saydet Zgharta have both prepared isolation wards for coronavirus patients so that they do not mix with those receiving treatment for other issues. The Family Medical Center hospital has meanwhile prepared an emergency ward for suspected coronavirus patients. Seven other hospitals are already equipped to test and deal with coronavirus patients.

Declaring that Lebanon is in “extreme danger” due to the spread of coronavirus, the Cabinet Thursday approved a two-week extension of the nationwide lockdown while also ordering the general closure of institutions and supermarkets from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. with a few exceptions. A curfew was also implemented, banning citizens from being outdoors during these times.

This article has been adapted from its original source.