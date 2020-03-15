Coronavirus Cases Pass 155,000 in 153 States

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has passed 155,000 driven by a spike in infections in Italy which announced 3,497 new cases on Saturday. The virus has so far claimed almost 6,000 lives across 153 countries and territories.

Indonesia reports 21 new coronavirus cases, total at 117

Indonesia reported 21 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 117, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto told local media.

Of the new cases, 19 were detected in Jakarta and two in the Central Java province, Yurianto said.

Vatican says to hold Easter celebrations without congregation due to virus

The Vatican said Sunday that its traditional Easter week celebrations would be held this year without worshippers due to the coronavirus.

"Because of the current global public health emergency, all the liturgical celebrations of Holy Week will take place without the physical presence of the faithful," the Prefecture of the Pontifical Household said in a statement.

Thailand reports 32 new coronavirus cases, brings total to 114

Thailand reported 32 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total infections in the Southeast Asian country to 114, health officials said.



It was the biggest daily jump in cases in Thailand, which was one of the first countries outside China to report coronavirus infections that has since swept much of the world.

Uzbekistan confirms first coronavirus case

An Uzbek citizen has tested positive for coronavirus after returning from France, Uzbekistan's Healthcare Ministry said on Sunday, marking the first infection from the virus in the Central Asian country of 34 million.

5 new cases in India

India coronavirus infections has risen to 105 on Sunday after five new cases were reported.

In the latest case, a man from Jaipur who had travelled to Spain tested positive.

The province of Maharashtra now holds the highest number of cases in the country at 31.

New Jersey city announces curfew amid outbreak

Just across the Hudson River from New York City, a New Jersey city is imposing a curfew on residents amid the virus outbreak.

Hoboken residents must stay in their homes from 10pm to 5am beginning Monday, a daily curfew that's among the first and most far-reaching such measures taken in the US.

Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla announced that exceptions will be made for emergencies and people required to work.

He also said bars and restaurants can only offer takeout and delivery services. Bars that don't serve food will shut down altogether Sunday.

New Jersey has seen 69 virus cases statewide and two virus-related deaths.

Cruise ship in New Zealand awaits virus test

In New Zealand, passengers aboard a cruise ship in the South Island tourist town of Akaroa are not being allowed off the vessel while three passengers are tested for the new coronavirus.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said on Sunday that one of the passengers on the Golden Princess is being treated as a suspected case because that person has developed symptoms of the disease and is a close contact of another person who has been confirmed as having contracted Covid-2019.

Bloomfield says they should get the test results on Monday, and that officials are considering their response should the case be confirmed.

El Salvador Congress backs emergency measures

El Salvador's Congress on Saturday approved a series of emergency measures sought by President Nayib Bukele to prevent the spread of coronavirus into the Central American country and to off the risk of a public health crisis.

The measures include restrictions on entry to and exit from El Salvador, as well as curbs on public gatherings. El Salvador has so far not reported any cases of coronavirus.

Oregon reports first death from new coronavirus

A man in his 70s has become the first person in Oregon to die from the new coronavirus.

The Oregon Health Authority said the Multonomah County man was hospitalised at the Portland Veterans Affairs Medical Center and died Sunday.

The man, who had underlying heath conditions, tested positive for Covid-2019 on March 10, the authority said.

He had no known contact to a confirmed case and had not traveled to another country where the virus is circulating.

Cirque du Soleil closes its Las Vegas shows

Cirque du Soleil says it is temporarily suspending its productions in Las Vegas as well as around the world because of the new coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement on Sunday, the company said it made the decision based on public health authorities calling for people to limit their social interactions to stop the spread of the virus.

In addition to a number of Las Vegas shows, Cirque du Soleil shows in Austin, Texas, Chicago, Houston, New Orleans, Salt Lake City, Montreal, Boston, Tel Aviv, Meloneras, Spain, Munich, Costa Mesa, California, Denver, and the Australian cities of Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth also are canceled.

Argentina bans entry to non-residents arriving from coronavirus-hit countries

Argentina banned entry to non-residents who have travelled to a country highly affected by coronavirus in the last 14 days, the government officially announced early on Sunday.

The ban was established for 30 days, according to the decree published in the official bulletin.

The bulletin did not specify which countries would be included in the ban, though Argentina already temporarily stopped issuing visas to travelers from the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Iran, Britain and many European countries.

Argentina now has 45 cases of coronavirus, the health ministry said, up from 21 on March 12.

Australia will impose self isolation on all international arrivals due to coronavirus

Australia will impose a 14-day self isolation on all international passenger arrivals from midnight Sunday to try and contain the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

Australia will also ban cruise ships from foreign ports for an initial 30 days, he said.

Australia has recorded more than 250 coronavirus cases and three deaths.

Japan coronavirus infections rise to 1,484

The number of coronavirus infections in Japan rose to 1,484 on Sunday, increasing by a faster pace than the previous day, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The total number of infections includes 697 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and 14 returnees on charter flights from China, according to NHK data.

Deaths in the country related to the virus stand at 29, up one from the previous day. The total number of deaths include 7 from the cruise ship.

UK advises citizens against travel to Spain amid coronavirus outbreak

British government on Sunday advised its citizens against all but essential travel to Spain amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Britons who are currently in Spain should follow the advice of local authorities, said Britain's Foreign and Commonwealth Office, adding that transport services to the country will be operating at reduced levels.

Mexican coronavirus tally increases to 41: health ministry

Mexico has registered a rise in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 41 from 26 a day earlier, the Mexican health ministry said on Saturday.

South Korea reports 76 new coronavirus cases

South Korea reported 76 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the country's total to 8,162 with 75 deaths, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The latest numbers are in line with a downward trend in new cases, down from the 107 recorded on Saturday.

Mainland China reports 20 new coronavirus cases

Mainland China had 20 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on March 14, the country's National Health Commission said on Sunday, up from 11 cases a day earlier.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80,844.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 3,199 as of the end of Saturday, up by 10 from the previous day.

Trump tests negative for coronavirus

US President Donald Trump has tested negative for the new coronavirus, according to the president's personal physician.

The White House released the test results Saturday night after Trump told reporters hours earlier that he had taken the coronavirus test, following days of resisting being screened despite the fact that he had been in recent contact with three people who have tested positive for the virus.

“One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom-free,” Sean Conley, the president’s physician, said in a memo.

Trump told reporters at a White House briefing on Saturday that he had his temperature taken and it was "totally normal," shortly before stepping into the room to discuss the government's efforts to halt the spread of the virus.

The pandemic has now infected more than 2,200 people in the US and caused at least 50 deaths.

