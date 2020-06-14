  1. Home
  Coronavirus Cases in The World Surpass 7.66 Million

Coronavirus Cases in The World Surpass 7.66 Million

Published June 14th, 2020 - 11:41 GMT
Nuns wearing a face mask attend the Pope's weekly Angelus prayer on June 14, 2020 at St. Peter's Square in The Vatican, as the city-state eases its lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. Tiziana FABI / AFP
Nuns wearing a face mask attend the Pope's weekly Angelus prayer on June 14, 2020 at St. Peter's Square in The Vatican, as the city-state eases its lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. Tiziana FABI / AFP
Highlights
Deaths caused by the virus worldwide reached a total of 424,757.

More than 7.66 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally.

Deaths caused by the virus worldwide reached a total of 424,757​ cases, according to a Reuters tally.

More than 210 countries and territories reported infections since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.


The outbreak of the pandemic has dealt a shock to the global economy with unprecedented speed.

Meanwhile, a prominent US economist said there can be no real economic recovery in Europe unless governments “completely suppress” the virus, the Associated Press reported.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © Saudi Research and Publishing Co. All rights reserved.

