Coronavirus Cases in The World Surpass 7.66 Million

More than 7.66 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally.

Deaths caused by the virus worldwide reached a total of 424,757​ cases, according to a Reuters tally.

More than 210 countries and territories reported infections since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.



The outbreak of the pandemic has dealt a shock to the global economy with unprecedented speed.

Meanwhile, a prominent US economist said there can be no real economic recovery in Europe unless governments “completely suppress” the virus, the Associated Press reported.

This article has been adapted from its original source.