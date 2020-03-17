Coronavirus-Infected Persons in Saudi Arabia Creeps up to 133

Saudi Arabia announced 15 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday as the total number infected rose to 133.

Six individuals have so far recovered from the virus with the rest in isolation.

The new cases included a two women in the Eastern Province: one Saudi and the other Spanish, who are both in quarantine in health facilities in Qatif and Dhahran respectively.

Two male Moroccans are also now in isolation at a health facility in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

In Jeddah 5 cases have been reported with national from Britain, France, Switzerland, Jordan and Afghanistan. All are under quarantine at health facilities in the Red Sea city.

Two citizens from Turkey and Egypt have also tested positive for the virus in Makkah.

On Sunday, The Kingdom temporarily suspended government work and ordered public-sector workers to stay home for 16 days. Malls and restaurants as well as shops, coffee shops, parks and gardens were also ordered shut.

