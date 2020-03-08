Coronavirus Kills 194 People in Iran With 6,566 Confirmed Cases

Iran's Health Ministry says 49 people have died from the novel coronavirus, the highest toll within 24 hours since the start of the outbreak in the country.

The new count brings the number of those killed by the virus in the country since mid-February to 194 among 6,566 confirmed cases, out of whom 2,134 people have recovered.

Speaking in a televised news conference Sunday, ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said that 743 new coronavirus cases had been recorded in the past 24 hours.

IranAir has suspended until further notice all flights to European destinations, the official IRNA news agency reported on Sunday, citing a statement from the Civil Aviation Organization.

“With attention to the restrictions that have been placed on IranAir flights by Europe for unknown reasons, all IranAir flights to European destinations have been suspended until further notice,” it said.

Managing director of Tehran's Behesht-e-Zahra cemetery, however, said the daily mortality rate had declined in the capital.

Saeed Khal speculated that the drop might be down to enhanced public health efforts and reduced trips, Fars news agency reported on Sunday.

"The implementation of hygienic measures and maintenance of public health, and a reduction in travel and precautions that people have taken might have led to a decline in mortality rate in Tehran," Khal said.

