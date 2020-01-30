Coronavirus Outbreak Claims 170 Lives in China With 7,711 Confirmed

The death toll in China from the novel coronavirus outbreak has climbed to 170, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

Some 7,711 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the coronavirus, also known as 2019-nCoV, have been reported in China.

It was reported that 38 people have died in the last 24 hours and a total of 12,167 people were suspected of being infected with the virus.

The virus, which originated in Wuhan city, has spread across 30 provinces in the country.

Local health authorities in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region said Thursday that the first case of novel coronavirus pneumonia was confirmed in the region.



Tens of cases have also been reported in Japan, North Korea, South Korea, Thailand, the U.S., Singapore, France, Malaysia, Australia and Vietnam.

Chinese authorities last week announced plans to extend the Lunar New Year holiday, which was originally set to end on Jan. 30, in a bid to reduce mass gatherings and to prevent the further spread of the disease.

Travelers from China are being screened for the virus at airports worldwide, and many airlines have suspended flights to Wuhan.

The World Health Organization (WHO) held a meeting last Thursday, where it postponed a decision on declaring the outbreak a health emergency, saying it needed more information about the virus.

A WHO emergency panel will reconvene later Thursday to discuss the threat of the deadly virus.

