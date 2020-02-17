Coronavirus Outbreak Kills 1,771 People in China

  1. Home
Published February 17th, 2020 - 06:46 GMT
This photo taken on February 16, 2020 shows a doctor looking at an image as he checks a patient who is infected by the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. The death toll from the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic jumped to 1,770 in China after 105 more people died, the National Health Commission said February 17. STR / AFP
Highlights
More than 100 people have died in the past 24 hours while nearly 2,048 new cases have been detected

The death toll in China from the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 1,771 the country’s National Health Commission said Monday.

Authorities said 70,548 confirmed cases have been reported, while in the last 24 hours, 105 people have died and almost 2,048 new cases have been detected.

The number of those detected with the virus outside China's mainland stands at 57 in Hong Kong and 10 in Macau. Both are special administrative regions.


The number of those under medical observation dropped to 150,539.

The virus is said to have been transmitted to humans from animals, particularly bats.

It has spread to more than 20 other countries including the U.S., the U.K., Singapore, France, Russia, Spain and India.

Many countries, including Turkey, have evacuated their citizens from the city of Wuhan – the epicenter of the virus – and other affected areas of China, placing them under quarantine and monitoring.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak an international health emergency.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

