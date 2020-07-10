Could Egypt's Military Drill on Libya's Border be in Response to Turkey?

The Egyptian Army carried out a military drill near the Libyan border called “Hasm 2020”, the military said on Thursday.

The drill, which included Egypt’s Armed Forces’ land, maritime and air defence, was carried out over several days and was attended by the Minister of Defense and Military Production, Mohamed Zaki, and Army Chief of Staff, Mohamed Farid.

The military manoeuvre included involved multi-task aircrafts, including helicopters that use live ammunition.

“The exercises aim at eradicating elements of mercenaries, their gathering points, command centres as well as damaging all their logistics,” Egypt’s State Information Service said.

The drill came a day after the Turkish naval forces announced that they will carry out military exercises off the Libyan coast.

The Turkish Navy said the maneuvers – dubbed “Naftex” – and would take place off the Libyan coast and will include 17 warplanes and eight naval vessels.