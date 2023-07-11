Court sentences Al-Lweibdeh building suspects

ALBAWABA - The Magistrate Court in Amman announced the conclusion of the trial proceedings in the case of the collapse of two buildings in Jabal Al-Lweibdeh area in Amman.

During Tuesday's public sentencing hearing, the court convicted the building owner and maintenance contractor of causing the death of 14 people and sentenced them to three years.

أعلنت محكمة صلح جزاء عمان اختتام إجراءات المحاكمة في قضية انهيار بنايتين في منطقة اللويبدة وقررت المحكمة تنفيذ العقوبة الأشد بحق المدانين الاثنين، وهي الحبس لمدة ثلاث سنوات، قرارا وجاهيا قابلا للاستئناف أمام المحكمة المختصة بذلك.

In September of 2022, a four-storey residential building in the area of Jabal Al-Lweibdeh in Amman, collapsed, killing 14 people, and injuring 9 others. The tragedy sparked nationwide calls for the pursuit of those who were responsible for the building crashing.

The report of the tribunal experts said that the cause of the collapse of the main building was the maintenance work that was taking place that day in the basement, the removal of the center pillar from it, and the disclosure of numerous breaches that committed the construction of the building.