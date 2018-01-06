Cousin of Palestinian Teen in Viral Slap Video Released
Nour Tamimi (C) who is being detained after a viral video showing her with two members of her family allegedly assaulting two Israeli soldiers is seen in a military court at the Ofer prison in the West Bank on December 28, 2017. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP)
Follow >
Click here to add Israeli court as an alert
Disable alert for Israeli court,
Click here to add Nabi as an alert
Disable alert for Nabi,
Click here to add Nour Al-Tamimi as an alert
Disable alert for Nour Al-Tamimi,
Click here to add Ramallah as an alert
Disable alert for Ramallah,
Click here to add UN Court as an alert
Disable alert for UN Court,
Click here to add West Bank as an alert
Disable alert for West Bank
An Israeli court on Thursday evening decided to release 21-year-old Nour al-Tamimi on a bail, rejecting an appeal presented by the Israeli military prosecution against her release.
The court rejected the Israeli military prosecutions appeal and decided to release al-Tamimi on a 5,000 shekel ($1,455) bail.Al-Tamimi was held in Israeli prison for two weeks.
She was arrested in mid-December after her cousin, 16-year-old Ahed was detained for slapping and kicking an Israeli soldier during a raid on her hometown of Nabi Saleh in the central occupied West Bank district of Ramallah.
Nour was featured in the video next to her cousin Ahed, and was detained seemingly for involvement in the incident, though no charges were brought against her.
Ahed has been indicted on 12 charges, including assaulting an officer and previous accusations of stone throwing. The military court she is being prosecuted in has a 99% conviction rate.
- Israeli Forces Detain Palestinian Mother Hours After Arresting Teenage Daughter
- Israeli Forces Arrest 24 Palestinians in Overnight Raids
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
RELATED ARTICLES
- Teen stabbing suspect in critical condition after being run over by Israeli forces
- Israeli police brutally beat a Palestinian-American teen in Jerusalem
- Beaten Palestinian-American teen under house arrest pending trial
- Israel's FM rejects international calls for probe into unlawful Palestinian teen killings
- U.S. "profoundly troubled" over American-Palestinian teen beating by Israeli police