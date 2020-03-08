COVID-19 Cases Increase in Lebanon, Egypt, Iraq

Health officials in Iraq, Lebanon and Egypt announced Saturday there has been an increase in cases of coronavirus in those nations.

Egypt said the virus known as COVID-19 was detected in 33 people on a tourist ship in the south.

Health Minister Hala Zayed said test results conducted on 171 passengers showed 33 had the virus, but no symptoms were observed.

Oman suspended charter flights with Egypt for a month due to the threat of the virus.

The number of cases of the virus increased in Lebanon from six people to 28.

In Iraq, those diagnosed stands at 56.

According to the statement by the Ministry of Health, COVID-19 was detected in a 49-year-old woman from Iran following tests on 72 people.

A second case was detected in Erbil, northern Iraq.

The health ministry said Friday that four people died of the virus.

This article has been adapted from its original source.