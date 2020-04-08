Covid-19 Cases Still Rise Daily in Arab Countries

Health authorities in Kuwait, Oman, Iraq and Palestine reported new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

In Kuwait, the Health Ministry confirmed 112 new infections, putting the total at 855, including 105 recovered, with one death.

Oman's Health Ministry confirmed 48 cases, bringing the total number to 419, including 72 recovered. Two people died of the virus.

Iraqi health authorities have reported 38 new cases in the cities of Najaf and Erbil, taking the total number to 1,160.

In Palestine, the Health Ministry said the total number of coronavirus cases has reached 263 with two new cases.

Since the virus emerged last December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, it has spread to at least 184 countries and regions.

There are more than 1.44 million confirmed cases worldwide, with almost 83,000 deaths, and nearly 308,000 recoveries, according to the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

