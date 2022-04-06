Covid-19 Comes Back With Vengeance in Shanghai

ALBAWABA - From the social media as in the postings, Covid-19 is coming back in the news especially from China.



According to the AFP news agency China has recorded more that 20,000 daily Covid-19 cases in a single day.

China reports 20,000 daily Covid cases, most since start of pandemic, but "no new deaths"



The country's "zero-Covid" strategy has come under immense strain as cases spikehttps://t.co/pVceZROXO4 pic.twitter.com/lBuAD1zkyZ — AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 6, 2022

It says this spike has been the largest since the start of the pandemic in 2019 when the first news of the virus was registered in Wuhan.



The news has hit world websites as well, including that of Khaberni, a news website from Jordan. It added that most of these cases were in the city of Shanghai and the authorities are in the midst of opening of a field hospital of 4000 beds.

VIDEO: Residents in Shanghai take Covid tests while under lockdown.



China reported over 20,000 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest daily tally given since the start of the pandemic, with Shanghai the heart of the virus surge despite being in lockdown pic.twitter.com/tozkiv8yfC — AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 6, 2022



News reports suggest from the end of 2019 till March 2021 the Chinese authorities were successful in containing the virus through strict measures in what was termed a "Zero-Covid strategy."

COVID-19: No end in sight for Shanghai lockdown as cases surge even higher https://t.co/KEpxxmGmqZ — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 5, 2022



Full-report of the Covid-19 spike was carried the the French news agency. It elaborates the country's "zero-Covid" strategy has come under immense strain as cases spike and until March, China kept daily cases low with snap localised lockdowns, mass testing, and strict restrictions on international travel.

عاجل : الصين تسجل إصابات قياسية بكوروناhttps://t.co/h84VYm5peX — خبرني Khaberni (@khaberni) April 6, 2022



But the caseload has hit thousands per day in recent weeks, with officials saying they have detected a mutation of the highly transmissible Omicron variant near Shanghai and China recorded 20,472 infections on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said in a statement, adding that there were "no new deaths," AFP reports.



It is the country's highest-ever daily infection number given by authorities, even during the peak of the initial outbreak which centred around Wuhan but it adds the majority of the cases are asymptomatic.

Full Lockdown in Shanghai, this is how they broadcast announcements.



Robot Dog + Speakers#Shanghai #COVID #Lockdown pic.twitter.com/5kJdLrnL8p — Jay in Shanghai 🇨🇳 (@JayinShanghai) March 29, 2022

Shanghai is China's largest city and accounted for more than 80 percent of cases across the country, city officials said Wednesday and the financial metropolis of 25 million locked down its residents in phases last week, prompting scenes of panic-buying and mass testing.

A top Shanghai official has conceded that the financial hub had been "insufficiently prepared" for the outbreak the French agency reports.

