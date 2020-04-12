COVID-19 Continues to Spread in the Middle East and Entailing More Preventive Measures Employed by Authorities

The coronavirus continues to spread in the Middle East, infecting more individuals and entailing more preventive measures employed by authorities.

The Turkish government has ordered a 48-hour curfew in dozens of cities. Based on the new restrictions, people under the age of 20 and over 65 have been banned from leaving their homes.

Turkey is the second hardest hit country in the Middle East by the novel virus, with 52,167 confirmed cases and 1,101 deaths so far.

Saudi Arabia extends curfew

King Salman of Saudi Arabia has agreed to extending the curfew that has lasted for 21 days as of March 23, in line with attempts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The 24-hour curfew was applied to major cities including Riyadh, during which travelling to and from the designated cities was banned except for vital workers.

The kingdom had already imposed a full lockdown in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

According to Reuters, 4,033 people have been infected, 52 have died and 720 individuals have recovered from the disease in Saudi Arabia thus far.

Coronovirus continues to proliferate in Persian Gulf states

The number of infected cases has increased among the Persian Gulf Arab nations.

According to Kuwait's Health Ministry, the total number of confirmed cases has increased to 1,154, among whom 133 have recovered. Only one death has been reported to this point.

In Lebanon, over the past 24 hours, 10 new cases have been reported bringing the total number of infected cases to 619 as confirmed by the Health Ministry. The death toll stands at 20.

In Oman, the third coronavirus death and 62 new cases have been reported by the Health Ministry, pushing the total to 546.

In Palestine, the total number of contracted cases has risen to 109. Only two people have died from the fatal illness.

In Qatar 2,728 people have contracted the virus, 247 have recovered and the total number of deaths remains at six.

Rise of infected cases in Israel

According to Israel's health ministry 10,408 people have contracted the virus in total, 167 of whom are in critical condition and 1,061 have recovered so far. The total number of deaths has been reported at 95.

This article has been adapted from its original source.