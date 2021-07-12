COVID-19 Pandemic Isn't Over Yet - Jordan's Premier

The Cabinet on Sunday discussed the latest developments of the COVID-19 pandemic at the local and international levels in the face of the rise of epidemiological curves in some countries and the collapse of their health systems.

In the meeting Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh stressed that “it is wrong to believe the pandemic has ended”, especially considering the new variants of the virus, which have led to many deaths and infections, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Khasawneh stressed the importance of observing full precautions to avoid any setback at the local level.

The prime minister instructed relevant ministries and authorities to tighten control over adherence to the defence orders and related instructions, such as wearing masks, observing physical distancing and refraining from attending gatherings.



He also stressed the importance of not relying on the stable epidemiological conditions at the local level, pointing out that failure to comply with safety and prevention measures “could expose us to a setback”.

"We do not have the luxury of returning to the closure option again," Khasawneh stressed.

He also called for the continuance of vaccination campaigns, as vaccines remain the most efficient means to meet the requirements of a safe summer and resume the work of all sectors at a normal pace, without negligence to safety and prevention measures.

The ministers involved in the operation of defence orders stressed that their ministries and affiliate bodies would immediately embark on intensified inspection and monitoring campaigns and applying the penalties against violators.

