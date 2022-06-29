Covid Returns: Infection Spikes Leave Israeli Health Practitioners Baffled

ALBAWABA - The Covid-19 virus is back in Israel ravaging patients to the hilt. Its been creeping up slowly and this week it registered a huge spiral with 70 percent among seriously ill patients.

On Sunday, 11,438 people tested positive for coronavirus, and 68,000 tested positive over the past seven days, the Health Ministry reported Monday. At last count, 53,828 people had an active infection, most of them with the BA5 subtype of the Omicron variant according to The Jerusalem Post.

One wonders how worse the figures could have been if Israel hadn't vaccinated the majority of its population very early on, in fact right after vaccines became available in the mid-2021.

Although the daily infection figures are high the spike seems to be among seriously ill patients.

With the new figures Israel doctors have been calling for the vaccinations of the rest of the population to establish the concept of the herd immunity.

Nobody knows why the spikes are rising despite the vaccines and will likely continue to search for the reasons especially if the numbers remain high which also means the viral infection remain in the world.