  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Crete earthquake felt in Cairo

Crete earthquake felt in Cairo

Published November 21st, 2022 - 06:23 GMT
Crete
Famous sandy beach of Falasarna at the north west of Chania, Crete, Greece. (Shutterstock)

ALBAWABA - A 5.7 quake on the Greek island of Crete, is being felt in Egypt. Bloggers in Cairo are saying they are feeling the tremors in their homes as per these tweets.

And another comment with hashtags:

The quake occurred on Monday morning and its reported on news websites and the social media as trending information.

And citizens living near the coastal areas of the island have been urged to move to a higher ground in an anticipation of a tsunami.

Meanwhile the Crete earthquake which has a depth of 80 kilometers was felt in Cairo and in Egypt's second largest city Alexandria which is on the country's coastal north.   

   

 

Tags:CreteGreeceEgyptAlexandriaCairo

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...