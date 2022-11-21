Crete earthquake felt in Cairo

ALBAWABA - A 5.7 quake on the Greek island of Crete, is being felt in Egypt. Bloggers in Cairo are saying they are feeling the tremors in their homes as per these tweets.

Anyone else feel the earthquake/tremors in Cairo just now? — Anthony T. Quickel (@ATQuickel) November 20, 2022

And another comment with hashtags:

Some cairo residents feel an earthquake few hours ago. #news #capstone — Reman Ashraf (@MokhtarReman) November 21, 2022

The quake occurred on Monday morning and its reported on news websites and the social media as trending information.

Strong earthquake rattles Crete, no reports of damage | Cyprus Mail https://t.co/RuYzL8mbn3 pic.twitter.com/U7JnWtU79R — Cyprus Mail (@cyprusmail) November 21, 2022

And citizens living near the coastal areas of the island have been urged to move to a higher ground in an anticipation of a tsunami.

🚨 Citizens living in the coastal areas of Crete have been urged to move to higher ground amid fears of a possible tsunami after a massive earthquake struck nearby. Read more below:https://t.co/TTl67lq8Qh pic.twitter.com/0309aPbeLB — End Time Headlines (@EndTimeHeadline) November 21, 2022

Meanwhile the Crete earthquake which has a depth of 80 kilometers was felt in Cairo and in Egypt's second largest city Alexandria which is on the country's coastal north.