Crisis: Burhan Calls on Ethiopia to Withdraw Its Troops From Sudan

The head of Sudan’s ruling interim military council called on Ethiopia to withdraw its troops from all Sudanese territory on Wednesday.

“We will continue to demand that Ethiopian forces withdraw from all Sudanese lands,” Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan said during a visit to units in the Omdurman military zone.

He added the country’s armed forces have reopened Sudanese territory on the eastern border and that no negotiations with Ethiopia would take place until Addis Ababa recognized Sudanese sovereignty over the area.



“Unless there is an acknowledgment by the Ethiopian side that these lands are Sudanese and signs have been placed, we will not negotiate with anyone,” Burhan said.

Tensions are high between the two countries over Ethiopian farmers cultivating land claimed by Sudan.

Al-Fashaqa is an agricultural area where Ethiopia’s northern Amhara and Tigray regions meet Sudan’s eastern Gedaref state.

The area is claimed by both Sudan and Ethiopia.

