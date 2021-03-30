Cuba Starts to Vaccine its Health Workers

Pandemic treaty could be advanced by May – WHO

A proposed international treaty on pandemics could be advanced at the World Health Organization's annual ministerial assembly in May, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

The WHO chief said the treaty would help to tackle gaps exposed by Covid-19, strengthen implementation of international health regulations and also provide a framework cooperation in areas such as pandemic prevention and response.

"The treaty, which could be taken forward by the World Health Assembly, would be based on the WHO constitution including the principles of health for all and no discrimination," Tedros, adding that it was for WHO member states to determine the content and whether it was ratified.

Cuba announced it would vaccinate 150,000 frontline workers as part of the final phase of a clinical trial of the country’s leading Covid-19 vaccine candidate.https://t.co/bMNlw6D6dF — NBC Latino (@NBCLatino) March 22, 2021

Italy's Draghi and wife receive AstraZeneca vaccine

Prime Minister Mario Draghi and his wife Maria Serenella Cappello received their first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine as Italy looks to ramp up its vaccination campaign.

Italy was one of a number of European countries that earlier this month paused usage of the AstraZeneca shots following reports of about 30 cases of rare brain blood clots in people who had recently had a jab.

Most countries resumed administering it after the European Union's drug watchdog said the benefits outweighed the risks.

Draghi and his wife, who are both 73, received their jabs at a large vaccination centre set up at Rome's main railway station, the prime minister's office said in a brief statement.

Russia reports 8,277 new virus cases, 409 deaths

Russia reported 8,277 new virus cases in the last 24 hours, including 1,291 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 4,536,820.

The country also reported another 409 deaths, raising the official toll to 98,442.

Israel reopens Egypt crossing for first time since pandemic

Israel reopened the Taba border post with Egypt that had been closed throughout the pandemic, allowing limited numbers to cross to the Sinai peninsula for Passover holidays.

The move was the latest step towards normalcy for Israel, which has fully vaccinated more than half of its roughly 9.3 million residents, the world's fastest per capita pace.

From Tuesday through April 12, 300 Israelis will be allowed through Taba on the Red Sea each day.

Betting on tests, German city reopens despite surge

Germany may be battling a third wave of the pandemic but life feels almost normal in the city of Tuebingen, where anyone with a negative test can enjoy a day of shopping, culture or outdoor dining.

As debate rages nationwide about whether tougher measures are needed to slow surging infections, the historic university city near Stuttgart has chosen a different tack by offering free virus testing centres that hand out "day passes" to those whose results come back negative.

The passes then allow access to what is currently one of Germany's most vibrant city centres.

"Customers' eyes light up when they come in, it's finally a bit of normality again," said Sandra Pauli, who was allowed to reopen he

Struggling Papua New Guinea opens emergency hospital

Papua New Guinea has converted a sports centre into a makeshift virus hospital as the Pacific nation struggles with a surge of virus cases.

The 290-bed clinic received just two patients on Monday and was expected to start admitting overflow patients from Port Moresby General Hospital from Tuesday, relieving a healthcare system under "immense" strain.

After almost a year without widespread community transmission, a rapid rise in infections in the impoverished nation had led to patients being turned away from overwhelmed health facilities or reportedly being treated on the floor of hospitals.

City of London says bulk of workers will return to the office after pandemic

The City of London financial centre, which has resembled a ghost town since the coronavirus swept the world last year, is likely to see most workers return to their offices after the pandemic, the City’s political leader said.

Catherine McGuinness, policy chair at the City of London Corporation, told BBC radio she was confident that trade would return for the cafes, pubs, restaurants and other businesses that rely on the usually teeming crowds of office workers.

But there would probably be changes to the way people work as a result of the pandemic.

"What people are telling us is that they are expecting their central office base to remain at the core of their business with people coming in three or four days, working different hours, so we are expecting the bulk of the return," McGuinness said.

UK wants to vaccinate all adults before sharing vaccine with other countries

Britain will focus on vaccinating the whole of its adult population before it can to provide any surplus shots to other countries such as its close neighbour Ireland, British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said.

More than 30 million Britons have received their first shots in the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe, with the aim of offering shots to all adults by the end of July.

However, Britain has found itself involved in a public spat with the European Union, where the vaccination programme has been much slower, over the supply of doses.

Chile funerary services grappling with virus deaths

Chile is facing a deadly resurgence in virus cases which has strained health and funerary services.

Authorities said the country recorded more than 7,000 new cases for the fifth day in a row on Monday, each close to the highest national daily toll since the start of the pandemic.

The large number of deaths overwhelmed the cemetery capacity in Valparaiso, which on Sunday was unable to open the spaces needed for bodies stored in morgues.

Georg Hübner, Valparaíso Undersecretary of Health, said bodies would be stored in containers as a temporary solution while the cemetery finds more space.

Cuba begins testing second vaccine on healthcare workers

Cuba began vaccinating tens of thousands of health care workers with a second vaccine, even though it has yet to complete clinical trials.

Last week, Cuba started vaccinating 150,000 health care workers with its Soberana 2 vaccine that is still in the third phase of clinical trials.

Cuba begins testing its second Covid-19 vaccine – latest updates @TRTWorld https://t.co/rkzn9oxN0R — Pierre Graimard (@PGraimard) March 30, 2021

India records 56,211 new cases

India recorded 56,211 new cases, a slight dip from the country's record-breaking tallies over the last three days, data from the health ministry showed.

The country's tally dipped below the 60,000 mark after three days, a Reuters tally showed, with its richest state, Maharashtra, accounting for more than 31,000 of the 56,211 cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Deaths in the last 24 hours stood at 271, and 162,114 have died so far in the pandemic, the health ministry said.

Authorities in Maharashtra were considering whether to impose stricter curbs starting Thursday to contain the rapid spread of the virus, but opposition parties and industrialists have opposed a lockdown.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 9,549

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 9,549 to 2,791,822, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 180 to 76,093, the tally showed.

Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America amid virus fears

Honduras said it would temporary restrict arrivals from South America, citing fears about the so-called Brazilian variant entering its territory.

Honduras' national risk management system SINAGER said in a statement that it would curb the entry into Honduras of citizens who had stayed in South America in the last 15 days.

The measure was announced after authorities from neighbouring Panama reported a case of the Brazilian variant, which is considered more infectious.

India pushes ahead with virus vaccination drive to head off new surge

Asli Bai Sayat, 72, had to travel for two hours on a camel cart to get her first vaccine shot in the Indian desert state of Rajasthan but she may not have to go so far for the follow-up dose.

After a slow start, India is picking up the pace of its immunisation campaign, simplifying the process, opening more vaccination centres and turning to social media as it tries to head off a new surge in infections that has brought the highest tallies of daily cases and deaths in months.

China reports 8 new virus cases vs 15 a day earlier

China reported eight new virus cases, down from 15 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to six from 18 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,190, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Australia's Queensland reports 8 new community cases

Australia's Queensland state reported eight new locally-acquired virus cases a day after announcing a snap three-day lockdown in Brisbane, the state capital, to contain a fresh cluster.

About 2 million people in Brisbane are required to stay home until Thursday afternoon except for essential work, healthcare, grocery shopping or exercise.

Four new locally transmitted virus cases were reported a day before.

Caracas Covid ward scenes; Sputnik V jabs arrive

Venezuela received 50,000 new doses of the Sputnik-V vaccine, at a time the country grapples with an increase of virus cases that has brought a record number of patients into hospitals.

The government has partially attributed the rise to a virus variant which scientists believe originated in neighbouring Brazil and is more infectious.

But before even the variant known as P1 was found in Venezuela, cases were on the rise while Caracas held a soft lockdown.

Global leaders call for new pandemic treaty

Leaders from 23 countries, the EU and WHO have backed a push for a new global treaty to better prepare the world to tackle future pandemics.

The call came in an op-ed published internationally that was signed off by leaders from five continents, including Germany's Angela Merkel, Britain's Boris Johnson, France's Emmanuel Macron, South Korea's Moon Jae-in and South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa.

"We believe that nations should work together towards a new international treaty for pandemic preparedness and response," the op-ed said.

"Such a renewed collective commitment would be a milestone in stepping up pandemic preparedness at the highest political level."

Brazil registers 1,660 new more fatalities

Brazil has recorded 1,660 deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours and 38,927 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the country's Health Ministry has said.

Brazil's official death toll now stands at 313,866, according to ministry data released on Monday, and the total number of cases stands at 12,573,615.

Mexico reports 1,292 new cases

Mexico has reported 1,292 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 203 more fatalities, bringing the country's total to 2,227,842 infections and 201,826 deaths, according to health ministry data.

The government says the real case numbers are likely significantly higher and separate data published recently by the health ministry suggested the actual death toll from coronavirus may be at least 60 percent above the confirmed figure.

Canada pauses AstraZeneca vaccine for under 55

Canada is suspending the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for people under the age of 55 following concerns it may be linked to rare blood clots.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended a pause on AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccinations for people under 55 for safety reasons and the Canadian provinces, which administer health in the country, announced the suspensions on Monday.

“There is substantial uncertainty about the benefit of providing AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines to adults under 55 given the potential risks,” Dr. Shelley Deeks, Vice Chair of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.