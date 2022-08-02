Cyberattack Crashes The Taiwanese Presidential Website

A cyberattack has just crashed the Taiwanese presidential website leaving it inaccessible but was shortly brought back online, sources revealed.

The responsible party for the cyberattack on the official website is unknown.

BREAKING: #Taiwan's presidential office website under cyber attack ahead of Pelosi's visit



pic.twitter.com/jQdA2vv4Vy — 📡IFE News Agency🚨 (@IFENewsAgency) August 2, 2022

The cyberattack on Taiwan's presidential website came a day before the US House Speaker's 'unconfirmed' visit to the country which was met with warnings by the Chinese government.