Cyberattack Crashes The Taiwanese Presidential Website

Published August 2nd, 2022 - 11:03 GMT
Cyberattack

A cyberattack has just crashed the Taiwanese presidential website leaving it inaccessible but was shortly brought back online, sources revealed.  

The responsible party for the cyberattack on the official website is unknown.

The cyberattack on Taiwan's presidential website came a day before the US House Speaker's 'unconfirmed' visit to the country which was met with warnings by the Chinese government.

