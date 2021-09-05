Daraa Under Attack: Regime Forces Bombard Its 'Old Town"

ALBAWABA – Daraa in southern Syria is under the spotlight in the social media with the latest breaking news being the Balad neighborhood which is controlled by opposition forces.

#Syria #Daraa



Throughout the night, regime forces continued to bombard Daraa al-Balad with heavy artilleries and surface-to-surface missiles. pic.twitter.com/8xBIMe80cz — Levant 24 (@Levant_24_) September 5, 2021

The area is subjected to intense strikes by army forces under the Assad regime.

Also breaking is the fact that 20 rockets have just been fired (early morning) at buildings fired at buildings suspected to be occupied by opposition forces.

2nd message from # Daraa woman calling on All MEN around the world: All this and you haveNOT MOVED ?

she’s not leaving #Daraa.



Will we see her body torn by #Iranian criminals tomorrow ? pic.twitter.com/4pF9CSmLO4 — Rania Kisar (@RaniaKisar) September 5, 2021

Reports suggests there was many casualties.

This was last night in #Daraa al-Balad which has a population of 50,000 civilians... https://t.co/mlIlHJjwhG — Adam Omar | آدم العمر 🇵🇸 (@basheer317) September 5, 2021

Daraa, a city of 50,000 people has long been divided by two parts: Deraa Al Balad and the northern part of the city which is occupied by regime forces.

#Daraa al Balad is under attack - regime and allies bent on fully controlling the “birthplace of the revolution” - its people have two choices: displacement to the opposition controlled north or die #Syria — Zeina Khodr (@ZeinakhodrAljaz) September 5, 2021

While a large number of civilians in Daraa Al Balad have moved up north, many people are still lining there because they say they have nowhere to go.

It is a shame to have an organization @UN that claims to care about human rights and ignore the killing of more than 50 thousand people in Daraa by the rocks of Al-Assad and Iran regimes. #RIP_Humanity#Daraa_Under_Attack#Daraa_al_Balad#درعا_تحت_القصف #درعا_تباد https://t.co/on8d6IyT26 — Haroun AlMasalmeh (@haroun_abomoham) September 5, 2021

Thus they inevitably hit when strikes are made on opposition forces who are refusing to leave the place.

Daraa is now being subjected to systematic barbaric bombardment by the shabih regime, Iran and their militias, yet the world is deaf and blind in Daraa, women and children, as in Afghanistan and elsewhere#SaveDaraa #DaraaUnderAttack — Nour Masalmah (@MasalmahNour) September 5, 2021

Daraa Al Balad has been under siege by regime forces sinces 25 June with food and other basic necessities slowly running out.

The most shocking part of Assad's 76-day siege of #Daraa isn't that he would use such an inhuman strategy - of course he would. He is the most evil leader today w/ the possible exceptions of his patrons in Russia and Iran.

The most shocking part is the media's silence about it. — dyIan 🌐 (@lilmeisner) September 5, 2021

The regime forces are reportedly being helped by Russian and Iranian troops. Deraa was the spark of the 2011 Arab Spring in Syria.