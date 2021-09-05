Daraa Under Attack: Regime Forces Bombard Its 'Old Town"

  1. Home
Published September 5th, 2021 - 06:42 GMT
Heartache Daraa
A man walks past destroyed buildings in an opposition-held neighbourhood of the southern city of Daraa, on 2 October 2018 (AFP)

ALBAWABA – Daraa in southern Syria is under the spotlight in the social media with the latest breaking news being the Balad neighborhood which is controlled by opposition forces.

The area is subjected to intense strikes by army forces under the Assad regime.

Also breaking is the fact that 20 rockets have just been fired (early morning) at buildings fired at buildings suspected to be occupied by opposition forces.

Reports suggests there was many casualties.

Daraa, a city of 50,000 people has long been divided by two parts: Deraa Al Balad and the northern part of the city which is occupied by regime forces.

While a large number of civilians in Daraa Al Balad have moved up north, many people are still lining there because they say they have nowhere to go.

Thus they inevitably hit when strikes are made on opposition forces who are refusing to leave the place.

Daraa Al Balad has been under siege by regime forces sinces 25 June with food and other basic necessities slowly running out.

The regime forces are reportedly being helped by Russian and Iranian troops. Deraa was the spark of the 2011 Arab Spring in Syria.

 

