Dark Days Face Libya as 16 Killed 52 Injured

ALBAWABA - Its trending in Libya. Can the ruling governments contain the dark reminders of a civil war? Rival militias are at each other's throats once again in Tripoli.

At least 16 people were killed and 52 wounded in fighting between armed groups in Tripoli, the health ministry said on Saturday, following the latest politically driven violence to hit the Libyan capital, AFP reports, adding the fighting began on Thursday night and extended into Friday afternoon. The toll revises up an earlier figure of 13, including three civilians, provided by the ambulance service.

At least 16 dead, 52 wounded in Libya as rival militias clash https://t.co/KTLJS9x0FX — The National (@TheNationalNews) July 24, 2022

The clashes between two armed groups are trending on the social media. The fighting between the Al Radaa force and the Tripoli Revolutionaries Brigade and another group that tried to mediate between them 444 Brigade went viral as one commented:

16 dead so far,for us Libyans,war has become bussniess as usual ,my cusine had to be evacuated to safety by the LRCS,his next door (Almzohgi family),currently in ICU ,his wife and 2 kids passed away.#Tripoli#Libya pic.twitter.com/LwLv0mCHHv — محمد طيلمون (@MTailamun) July 23, 2022

Figures vary but the coverage is extensive with the number of dead and injured reaching civilians as many are calling the latest deadly fracas as a deadly shootout:

The deadly toll and number of injuries continued to vary because of the continual coverage:

Clashes broke out in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, overnight, between militia forces just days after a deal that saw the country relaunch oil production and exports after a months-long force majeure. At least nine people had been confirmed dead and 25 in… https://t.co/Qs8N99zH5V — goldsheet (@goldsheet) July 23, 2022

Some say the clashes as related to oil:

#Libya #Libyaoil LIBYA UPDATE: Skirmishing between rival militias underway in Misrata. Militia battles in Tripoli on Friday, 13 dead, 30 wounded. Tension high in Sabratha. Oil: Production rebounding fast after end of ports blockade. Now 0.8mbd. NOC says 1.2mbd by early August. pic.twitter.com/WFV1KLXcTE — Chris Stephen (@reportingLibya) July 23, 2022

The clashes are continuing because of the two administrations that currently rule the country: One in Tripoli in the west of the country headed by Abdulhameed's government and which is backed by the UN and other by Fathi Bashagha of the eastern part.

#Libya 13 dead, 30 wounded in Friday's Tripoli militia fighting (AP) https://t.co/Sat4DBKuJ6 — Chris Stephen (@reportingLibya) July 23, 2022

They are presently in a rival situation because of their failure to hold elections that were supposed to take place last December to unite the country under the auspices of the United Nations but somehow were pushed back.

Oil-rich Libya has remained in turmoil since 2011 when longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted after four decades in power. The situation has worsened since March when the Tobruk-based House of Representatives appointed a new government led by former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha. Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, leader of the Tripoli-based national unity government, insists he will only cede authority to a government that comes through an “elected parliament,” raising fears that Libya could slip back into a civil war reports the Turkish Anadolu news agency.