  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. David Rivkin Statement on Alex Saab

David Rivkin Statement on Alex Saab

Published February 22nd, 2022 - 07:31 GMT
David Rivkin Statement on Alex Saab
People hold signs with the image of Colombian businessman Alex Saab, who was estradited to the US, during a demonstration demanding his release, at the Bolivar square in Caracas, on October 17, 2021. Venezuela's opposition called on President Nicolas Maduro's government to resume talks to resolve their differences, after the ruling party withdrew from the latest round that was to begin Sunday in Mexico. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP)

David Rivkin Statement on Alex Saab

Also ReadAlex Saab Defence Team Confident of Achieving his ReleaseAlex Saab Defence Team Confident of Achieving his Release

My client, Alex Saab, is aware of the sealed documents which have today been released  by order of the Honorable Judge Scola in the District Court of the Southern District of  Florida.  

In response, first, Mr. Saab wishes to clarify that the sole purpose of the meetings with  the Department of Justice and law enforcement officials was to confirm that neither he  nor any companies associated with him had done anything wrong.  

Second, Mr. Saab states in the strongest possible terms that any alleged engagement  which took place with the Department of Justice and various law enforcement officials,  was undertaken with the full knowledge and support of the Bolivarian Republic of  Venezuela.  

Also ReadAlex Saab Defence Team Confident of Achieving his ReleaseThe Case of the Arbitrary Detention of Alex Saab Emblematic of the Negation of the Rule of Law: Constitutional Hope

Finally, Alex Saab would like to stress that the release of the document, at the request  of the Department of Justice, is no more than an attempt to harm the interests of the  Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, to try to weaken the strength of the relationship  between Alex Saab and Venezuela and further evidences the weakness of the criminal  charges made against him. 

Alex Saab remains a loyal citizen and diplomat of the Bolivarian Republic of  Venezuela and will never do anything to harm the interests of the country and people  that have given him so much. 

 


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...