David Rivkin Statement on Alex Saab

My client, Alex Saab, is aware of the sealed documents which have today been released by order of the Honorable Judge Scola in the District Court of the Southern District of Florida.

In response, first, Mr. Saab wishes to clarify that the sole purpose of the meetings with the Department of Justice and law enforcement officials was to confirm that neither he nor any companies associated with him had done anything wrong.

Second, Mr. Saab states in the strongest possible terms that any alleged engagement which took place with the Department of Justice and various law enforcement officials, was undertaken with the full knowledge and support of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

Finally, Alex Saab would like to stress that the release of the document, at the request of the Department of Justice, is no more than an attempt to harm the interests of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, to try to weaken the strength of the relationship between Alex Saab and Venezuela and further evidences the weakness of the criminal charges made against him.

Alex Saab remains a loyal citizen and diplomat of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and will never do anything to harm the interests of the country and people that have given him so much.