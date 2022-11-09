The day Fares Odeh faced an Israeli tank and killed

ALBAWABA - It was, and continues to be, an iconic image. Twenty-two years ago Fares Odeh from the Gaza Strip picked up a stone and threw it at an Israeli tank. For that he was fatally shot. The date was on 8 November 2000, the year of the Al Aqsa Intifada against Israeli occupation.

The 15-year-old was from the Zaitoun quarter in Gaza. He made it a habit of throwing stone at Israeli tanks. He would do it before going to school and when he returned back home.

One day his parents saw the picture of him in front of an Israeli tanks, and which subsequently became an icon. They tried to persuade him to stop but he wouldn't. It became a sort of a ritual for him.

On the morning of 8 November he told his friends he was going to throw stones on an Israeli tank. It was to be his final day. He was shot in the neck and was killed instantly.

The information above was taken from a book, titled "100 Shaheed - 100 Lives" by the Khalil Sakakini Cultural Center in Ramallah.