Deadly China Earthquake Rocks Sichuan in 'Harrowing' Videos

ALBAWABA - A strong earthquake hit the Chinese province of Sichuan which is in the southwest side of the country.

At least four people are reported as dead with 41 injured trending at (#China #Sichuan) although figures likely to increase. The quake measuring six points on the Richter Scale is going viral on the social media. Its being described as mid-sized earthquake damaging schools, one factory and plenty of homes.

❤️"My only thought was to save my child."



A father rushed into his shaky house to save his child the moment when a powerful magnitude-6.1 #earthquake rattled Lushan County in Ya'an City, southwest #China's #Sichuan Province on Wednesday.#AmazingChina pic.twitter.com/Rehne08OOz — Ifeng News (@IFENG__official) June 2, 2022

In school classrooms one video camera shows with harrowing detail:

The security camera captured a class of students in Lushan Middle School collectively hiding under their desks at the moment of the #earthquake, followed by an orderly evacuation under teacher’s command. There have been no reports of casualties to teachers and students. #China pic.twitter.com/3XkJEmviS2 — BeijingNews 新京报 (@BJNewsWorld) June 1, 2022

School kids:

A magnitude 6.1 #earthquake strikes Lushan county in southwest China's #Sichuan Province. Footage shows a teacher helps all her students move to safe places before she hide herself. pic.twitter.com/9grs1DZsGu — China Takeaway (@China24Official) June 2, 2022

Videos continue to go viral:

My @raspishake in Swanscombe,UK picking up today’s 5.9 Earthquake in Sichuan,China, A few hours ago. #Earthquake recorded on the #RaspberryShake #CitizenScience seismic network. See what's shaking near you with the @raspishake #ShakeNet mobile app pic.twitter.com/GtPrYYanMB — Marc Godfrey (@marcdgodfrey) June 1, 2022

The shaking continue on videos as this one shows:

A magnitude-6.1 #earthquake hit Lushan county in Southwest China's #Sichuan province at 5 pm, June 1, according to China Earthquake Networks Center. pic.twitter.com/vBeGfbFGbe — Tianmu Media (@TianmuMedia) June 1, 2022

And in shops:

5.9M earthquake hits Sichuan, China today 🇨🇳 Cars destroyed in landslides, 1st June 2022 pic.twitter.com/o3gDtspZtx — #كابتن_غازي_عبداللطيف (@CaptainGhazi) June 1, 2022

Experts add more detail:

Experts said the latest 6.1-magnitude quake in Lushan County was an #aftershock of a 7.0-magnitude #earthquake NINE years ago that struct 9 km away from Wednesday’s epicenter. #China #Sichuan https://t.co/heYAIY99BC — Wang Cong (@wangcongxh) June 1, 2022

The time of the quake:

6.1-magnitude #Earthquake hits #China's southwest Sichuan Province, At least 4 killed and 20 others injured in the disaster. pic.twitter.com/yAsIifxPPM — Chris Daramola📸 (@Chrisdaramola) June 2, 2022

Rescuers on the way: