  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Deadly China Earthquake Rocks Sichuan in 'Harrowing' Videos

Deadly China Earthquake Rocks Sichuan in 'Harrowing' Videos

Published June 2nd, 2022 - 10:12 GMT
Sichuan
A magnitude 6 earthquake was recorded in China’s southwestern province of Sichuan in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: AFP

ALBAWABA - A strong earthquake hit the Chinese province of Sichuan which is in the southwest side of the country. 

At least four people are reported as dead with 41 injured trending at (#China #Sichuan) although figures likely to increase. The quake measuring six points on the Richter Scale is going viral on the social media. Its being described as mid-sized earthquake damaging schools, one factory and plenty of homes. 

In school classrooms  one video camera shows with harrowing detail:

School kids:

Videos continue to go viral:

The shaking continue on videos as this one shows:

And in shops:

Experts add more detail:

The time of the quake:

Rescuers on the way:

 

Tags:ChinaearthquakeSichuan

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...