Deadly explosion at Chinese restaurant kills 31

ALBAWABA - A barbecue restaurant in northwestern China was struck by a devastating cooking gas explosion, killing 31 people and leaving seven other individuals injured.

The tragic incident occurred at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, during a bustling evening on a prominent street in Yinchuan, the capital of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

According to the official Xinhua News Agency, as people were gathering to celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival, the explosion tore through the establishment.

31 killed after barbecue shop explosion in NW China pic.twitter.com/bAUjiprubL — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) June 22, 2023

President Xi Jinping has called for comprehensive treatment of the injured and a thorough review of safety measures. The cause of the blast is currently under investigation by authorities.

Tragically, industrial accidents like this are not uncommon in China, often attributed to factors such as inadequate government oversight, corruption, and insufficient safety training.