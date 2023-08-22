  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Deadly explosion claims 11 lives in northern China coal mine

Deadly explosion claims 11 lives in northern China coal mine

Dr. Mansour Al-Maswari

Mansour Al-Maswari

Published August 22nd, 2023 - 08:32 GMT
Mine explosion
Coal mine explosion in Xintai, near Yanan, China. Twitter/@ndtv
Highlights
This marks the deadliest incident since February's Inner Mongolia collapse that killed over 50 workers.

ALBAWABA- An explosion at Xintai Coal Mine near Yanan, China, led to the tragic loss of 11 lives. The incident occurred on Monday with nine individuals trapped and found lifeless by Tuesday morning. 

Also ReadChina oil imports from Iran hit new highs in AugustChina oil imports from Iran hit new highs in August

Two others who reached the surface with serious injuries later succumbed. This marks the deadliest incident since February's Inner Mongolia collapse that killed over 50 workers. 

Despite calls for improved safety, China's mining sector still faces challenges, reflecting a string of recent industrial mishaps due to lax safety measures.

Tags:Chinacoal mineExplosiontragic incidentlifeless

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now