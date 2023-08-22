Deadly explosion claims 11 lives in northern China coal mine

Highlights
ALBAWABA- An explosion at Xintai Coal Mine near Yanan, China, led to the tragic loss of 11 lives. The incident occurred on Monday with nine individuals trapped and found lifeless by Tuesday morning.
Two others who reached the surface with serious injuries later succumbed. This marks the deadliest incident since February's Inner Mongolia collapse that killed over 50 workers.
Despite calls for improved safety, China's mining sector still faces challenges, reflecting a string of recent industrial mishaps due to lax safety measures.