Deadly explosion claims 11 lives in northern China coal mine

ALBAWABA- An explosion at Xintai Coal Mine near Yanan, China, led to the tragic loss of 11 lives. The incident occurred on Monday with nine individuals trapped and found lifeless by Tuesday morning.

Two others who reached the surface with serious injuries later succumbed. This marks the deadliest incident since February's Inner Mongolia collapse that killed over 50 workers.

11 workers were killed in an explosion in a coal mine in Yan'an City, NW China's Shaanxi Province, on Monday, local authorities said Tuesday. Another 11 sustained slight injuries and are in stable condition, rescuers said. pic.twitter.com/oglqkYyIja — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) August 22, 2023

Despite calls for improved safety, China's mining sector still faces challenges, reflecting a string of recent industrial mishaps due to lax safety measures.